Criteo SA (CRTO) Holdings Cut by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Criteo worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 8.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,084,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,711,000 after acquiring an additional 246,560 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,622,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,149,000 after acquiring an additional 106,922 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,612,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,831,000 after acquiring an additional 207,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 1,231.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 3.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,645,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after acquiring an additional 62,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.47. Criteo SA has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Criteo SA will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. Pivotal Research started coverage on Criteo in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. MED cut their price target on Criteo to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.