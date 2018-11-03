Critical Review: Adomani (ADOM) and Its Rivals

Adomani (NASDAQ: ADOM) is one of 46 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Adomani to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Adomani has a beta of -0.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adomani’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adomani and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adomani $430,000.00 -$21.89 million -1.37 Adomani Competitors $6.97 billion $428.06 million 10.36

Adomani’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Adomani. Adomani is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Adomani and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adomani 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adomani Competitors 360 1477 2013 88 2.46

Adomani currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 453.22%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 28.98%. Given Adomani’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Adomani is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Adomani shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Adomani shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adomani and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adomani -235.98% -126.89% -93.86% Adomani Competitors -4.07% 14.39% 3.15%

Summary

Adomani rivals beat Adomani on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium iron phosphate battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

