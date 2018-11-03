Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Announces Earnings Results

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q4 guidance to $0.01-0.03 EPS.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $9.52 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $320.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCRN. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cross Country Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider William J. Grubbs purchased 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $89,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,058.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 11,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $99,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,776.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,341 shares of company stock valued at $344,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

