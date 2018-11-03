Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.64 million.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 538,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,695. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $345.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Stephens began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research set a $13.00 price target on Cross Country Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, insider William J. Grubbs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $89,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,058.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,776.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,341 shares of company stock worth $344,203 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

