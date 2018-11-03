CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 424.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 6.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 15.0% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH news, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total value of $279,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy bought 900 shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $95,571.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,774.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock opened at $109.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $114.97.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

