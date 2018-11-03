CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Rating Reiterated by Cann

Cann reiterated their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a report released on Friday morning. Cann currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“CTI BioPharma released Q3 2018 results yesterday, and loss per share of $0.26 was higher than our estimated ($0.16), due to higher operating loss and no other-income to offset the higher loss. Total revenue of $0.7 million was in line with our estimate. All revenue was License and Contract Revenue. Total operating expenses of $14.8 million were higher than our estimated $13.3 million, due to higher than estimated R&D expense.”,” Cann’s analyst commented.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTIC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. JMP Securities set a $8.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 225,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,763. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 361.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 181.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 70,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 147.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 159,439 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 9,349.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 48,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.