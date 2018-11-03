CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 361.97%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Shares of CTIC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,763. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth $137,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth $243,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9,349.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 48,802 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 181.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 70,299 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $8.00 price target on CTI BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut CTI BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

