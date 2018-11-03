Curis (CRIS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 989,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 363,384 shares.The stock last traded at $1.95 and had previously closed at $1.63.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 316.98% and a negative return on equity of 228.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Curis to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

