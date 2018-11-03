Cybg Plc (CYBG) Insider Ian S. Smith Buys 54 Shares

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) insider Ian S. Smith bought 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($195.45).

Shares of LON:CYBG opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Friday. Cybg Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 341.60 ($4.46).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cybg to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 311 ($4.06) to GBX 273 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cybg in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cybg to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 302.50 ($3.95).

About Cybg

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B brands in the United Kingdom. The company operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, invoice finance, and financing capital equipment purchases.

