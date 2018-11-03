Cytokinetics (CYTK) Shares Up 6.8% Following Earnings Beat

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.40. 717,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 332,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CYTK. BidaskClub cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,593.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $102,650. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cytokinetics by 226.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 282.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 75,442 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.95.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

