CytRx (CYTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

CYTR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 94,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,333. CytRx has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CytRx stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of CytRx worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of CytRx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

