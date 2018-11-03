DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Encore Wire Co. (WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WIRE. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Wire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $49.09 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.42. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 167,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.