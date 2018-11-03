DA Davidson Weighs in on FS Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (FSBW)

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for FS Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter.

FSBW has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 267.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $265,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $206,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $495,861. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

