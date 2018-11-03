Data I/O (DAIO) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Data I/O in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

NASDAQ DAIO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.96. 194,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Data I/O has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Data I/O had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data I/O during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 17.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems.

