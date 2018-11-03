David M. Stryker Purchases 1,282 Shares of Huntsman Co. (HUN) Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) VP David M. Stryker purchased 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $27,627.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 122,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,460.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,392,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.67. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $36.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Huntsman by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,165,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,494 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 72.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,593,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,410 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,032.6% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,685,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,904,000 after buying an additional 1,536,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 54.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,722,000 after buying an additional 1,239,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 10.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,453,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,447,000 after buying an additional 1,126,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

