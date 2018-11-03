Dearborn Capital Management LLC Sells 26,000 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Dearborn Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 6.6% of Dearborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dearborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 203.7% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $185,000.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

