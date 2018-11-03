Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Shares of DFRG stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $225.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFRG. Loop Capital began coverage on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $258,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil H. Thomson bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 56,025 shares of company stock valued at $454,992 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

