DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 38.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $2,123,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $1,483,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 160,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 239.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barrington Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

XRAY stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

