Deutsche Bank’s (DB) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

DB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 10th. equinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of DB opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the second quarter worth $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the second quarter worth $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the second quarter worth $133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

