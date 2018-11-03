Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.62 ($29.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €20.90 ($24.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.92 ($28.97).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €19.75 ($22.97) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a 52-week high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

