Deutsche Post (DPW) PT Set at €30.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.60 ($43.72) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €37.16 ($43.20).

DPW opened at €28.05 ($32.62) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

