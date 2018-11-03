DHT (DHT) Raised to C at TheStreet

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of DHT from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,895,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. DHT has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.60.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DHT had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DHT by 666.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 315,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 274,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

