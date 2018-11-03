Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Trading 12.6% Higher

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) traded up 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.39. 1,353,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,451,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a market cap of $296.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.49). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 373,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,317,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,428,000 after acquiring an additional 444,700 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,596,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,432,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 510,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

