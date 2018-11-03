Digital Asset Exchange Token (DAXT) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

Digital Asset Exchange Token (CURRENCY:DAXT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Digital Asset Exchange Token has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $847.00 worth of Digital Asset Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Asset Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Digital Asset Exchange Token has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00250633 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.69 or 0.09734471 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Digital Asset Exchange Token Profile

Digital Asset Exchange Token’s total supply is 112,516,628 tokens. Digital Asset Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockEx. The official website for Digital Asset Exchange Token is daxt.io.

Digital Asset Exchange Token Token Trading

Digital Asset Exchange Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Asset Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Asset Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Asset Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

