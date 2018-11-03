Dignity (DIG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $262,207.00

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Dignity has a market cap of $19.64 million and approximately $262,207.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Dignity has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00148997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00250526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.53 or 0.09779003 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dignity Profile

Dignity’s launch date was February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official website is cryptobontix.com. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix.

Dignity Token Trading

Dignity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity using one of the exchanges listed above.

