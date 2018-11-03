Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (TZA) Shares Gap Down to $11.55

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $11.55. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 422029 shares changing hands.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 337.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,626 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

