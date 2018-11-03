Dominion Energy Inc (D) Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Dominion Energy worth $59,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Dominion Energy by 498.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 48,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,715 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 162,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Harris bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,769.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of D opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.18. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.78%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.