DomRaider Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One DomRaider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last week, DomRaider has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. DomRaider has a market cap of $3.35 million and $49,893.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DomRaider alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149135 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00250217 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $619.41 or 0.09714358 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012564 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DomRaider Token Profile

DomRaider was first traded on August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.