DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) Short Interest Down 46.4% in October

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,509 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the September 28th total of 598,512 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,410 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DSL stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at about $453,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

