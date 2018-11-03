DowDuPont (DWDP) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DWDP. ValuEngine lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.39.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Shares of DWDP opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DowDuPont will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DowDuPont news, CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWDP. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in DowDuPont by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DowDuPont by 8.8% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DowDuPont by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DowDuPont by 1.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 81,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in DowDuPont by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.