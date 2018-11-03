DSW (DSW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSW (NYSE:DSW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “DSW Inc. is a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer that offers a wide selection of brand name and designer dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. DSW operates 514 stores in 43 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and operates an e-commerce site, http://www.dsw.com, and a mobile website, http://m.dsw.com. DSW also supplies footwear to 351 leased locations in the United States under the Affiliated Business Group. DSW also owns Ebuys, Inc., a leading off price footwear and accessories retailer operating in digital marketplaces in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company also owns private-label footwear brands including Audrey Brooke, Kelly & Katie, Lulu Townsend, and Poppie Jones. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners set a $29.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DSW from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DSW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DSW from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.08.

DSW stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. DSW has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $793.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. DSW had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DSW will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DSW in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DSW by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of DSW in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of DSW by 5,644.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,301,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,278,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DSW in the second quarter worth about $175,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

