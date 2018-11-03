Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 180.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 632.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $230.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $163.78 and a 12-month high of $245.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.23, for a total value of $945,958.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.88, for a total value of $1,490,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,658.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,312 shares of company stock worth $14,547,272. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

