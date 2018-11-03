Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $3.82 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $108.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.95 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.50 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

