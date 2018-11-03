Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $87.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,260 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

