East West Bancorp (EWBC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $395.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.25 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $18,147,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $131,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

