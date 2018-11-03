eBay (EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EBAY. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a $37.95 rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.97.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,340,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,378,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $919,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,245. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 15,439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in eBay by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.