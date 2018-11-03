eBay (EBAY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.76, but opened at $29.03. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. eBay shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 1014891 shares.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.97.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $919,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 25,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $857,907.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,994 shares of company stock worth $3,571,245 over the last three months. 6.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 991,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,738,000 after buying an additional 152,464 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 344,502 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

