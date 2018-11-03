Editas Medicine (EDIT) Trading 8.4% Higher

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s share price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.46. 785,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,120,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

The company has a current ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 623.35%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vickesh Myer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $119,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 22.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 13.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 4.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 27.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 6.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

