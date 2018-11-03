Edward Jones Begins Coverage on LIN Media LLC Class A (LIN)

Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of LIN Media LLC Class A (NYSE:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.84. 6,785,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,071,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. LIN Media LLC Class A has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $165.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

