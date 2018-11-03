Edward W. Mcgrogan Sells 850 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,075 shares in the company, valued at $845,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.74. 2,324,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,936. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $63.31 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.05. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 19.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,491,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

