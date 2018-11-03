Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. 117,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,960. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $114.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.11.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 327.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Bristol Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Bristol Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness.

