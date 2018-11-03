El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 44088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $112.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOCO. BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $504.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of August 20, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

