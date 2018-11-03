Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Shares Gap Up to $30.48

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.79, but opened at $30.48. Elanco Animal Health shares last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 2148138 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 22,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $528,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $792,000 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $274,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,898,000.

