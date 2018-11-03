Elastic (ESTC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.38.

ESTC opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.20.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

