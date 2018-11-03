Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Downgraded to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ESIO. BidaskClub upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Electro Scientific Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Electro Scientific Industries stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,441. Electro Scientific Industries has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $990.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Electro Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,525.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,918,000 after buying an additional 131,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 103.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 98,014 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 90.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 45,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

