Electronic Arts (EA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays set a $132.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.68.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,319,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,084. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $89.12 and a 1-year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $3,280,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,751.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,780. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,697,249 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,168,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,158 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 79.8% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,041,717 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $569,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,024 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,936,888 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $353,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $407,298,000 after purchasing an additional 450,216 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,891,538 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $266,765,000 after purchasing an additional 210,930 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

