Electronic Arts (EA) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Barclays

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush set a $158.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.68.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.46. 5,319,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,649. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $89.12 and a 1 year high of $151.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,365,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,686,989.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,500 shares of company stock worth $11,628,780 in the last ninety days. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $5,512,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,878 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,479 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,574 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.