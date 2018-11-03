Electronic Arts (EA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “$146.56” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Electronic Arts to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Electronic Arts to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Shares of EA opened at $92.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $89.12 and a 12-month high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $3,280,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,780 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.5% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $113,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 389.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 165.4% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $134,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

