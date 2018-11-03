ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH (ELIO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Get ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH alerts:

About ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.