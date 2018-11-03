Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Has $2.37 Million Position in CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lessened its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,897,000 after purchasing an additional 252,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CoStar Group by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,611,000 after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CoStar Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,897,000 after purchasing an additional 137,897 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,651,000 after purchasing an additional 93,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.69, for a total transaction of $6,310,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.67, for a total transaction of $199,661.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSGP stock opened at $362.83 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $448.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.52.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $305.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.20.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

